Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALO. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

