SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Axonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.