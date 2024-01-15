Streakk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,106.79 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $301,230.93 and $17,106.79 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02946293 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,658.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

