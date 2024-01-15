Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IAPR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

