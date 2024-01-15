StockNews.com Upgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $842.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.59. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $844.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

