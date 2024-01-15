StockNews.com Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VRTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $237.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

