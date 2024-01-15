StockNews.com Upgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBI. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBI

MBIA Price Performance

NYSE MBI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.