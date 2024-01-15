StockNews.com Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to “Buy”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.95. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

