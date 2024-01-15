StockNews.com Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

