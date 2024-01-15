StockNews.com Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

