StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $440.46 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

