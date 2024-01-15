StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $10,077,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $5,219,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 591,149 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

