StockNews.com Lowers Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

KRNY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.73. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,856,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 392,181 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 761,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 184,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 177,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

