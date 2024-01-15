StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
