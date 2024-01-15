StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

