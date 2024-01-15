StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

