StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
