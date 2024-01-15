StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.04 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

