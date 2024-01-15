StockNews.com Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE CLB opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

