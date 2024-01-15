StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $54.21 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

