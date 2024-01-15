StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

