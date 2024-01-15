StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
