StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

