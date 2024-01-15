StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.