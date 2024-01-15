StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.