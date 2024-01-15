StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

