StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

