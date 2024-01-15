Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,767. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

