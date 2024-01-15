Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. 851,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,011. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

