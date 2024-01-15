Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

