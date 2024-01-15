Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,022. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

