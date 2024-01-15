Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 on Monday, reaching $3,502.40. The stock had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,811. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,222.16 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,097.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

