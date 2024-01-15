Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 9,493,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

