Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.77. The stock had a trading volume of 785,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,433. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $314.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

