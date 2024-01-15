Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,456. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

