Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,589. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

