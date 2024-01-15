Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.60.

Aritzia Stock Up 9.0 %

ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$49.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

