Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 975,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

