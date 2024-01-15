Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ STER opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -341.25 and a beta of 0.39. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sterling Check by 175.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

