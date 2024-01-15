Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $104.10 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,463.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00164813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00589152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00365874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00199253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,242,487 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

