Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.