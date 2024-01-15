Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.68% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The firm has a market cap of $730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

