Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $224,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.