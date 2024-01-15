Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.96. 93,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.