Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,889. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

