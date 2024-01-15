Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,768,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,749,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $50.31. 11,461,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,653,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

