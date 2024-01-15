Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.06. 155,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

