Southern Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

