Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $481.68. 449,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.54 and its 200 day moving average is $443.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.64 and a 12 month high of $487.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

