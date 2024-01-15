Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 7.5%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 146,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 217,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sonoro Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.