Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFTC. Scotiabank cut Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Softchoice presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.79.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.
