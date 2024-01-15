SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $9.02 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

