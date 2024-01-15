Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,733. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.