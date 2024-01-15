Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

